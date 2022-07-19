Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Up 2.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

