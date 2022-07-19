KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

