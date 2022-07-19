TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,212.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.