Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $634.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

