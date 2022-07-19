Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.