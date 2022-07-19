FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.13. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

TECH stock opened at $336.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,692,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

