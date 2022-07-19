UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

