FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

