UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $9.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFPI stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,028,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

