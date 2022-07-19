Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Up 0.5%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.62. 461,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 307,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.