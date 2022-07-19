DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Federal stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

