Oppenheimer Comments on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,468,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

