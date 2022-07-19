Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declines By 35.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

