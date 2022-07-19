Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Drops By 35.2%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

UTStarcom Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

