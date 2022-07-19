Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
