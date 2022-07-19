Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,883,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,146,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072,366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,817,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,363,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,625,000 after acquiring an additional 239,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 185,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,498 shares during the period.

