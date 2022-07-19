Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Update

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of VCKA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

