Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Expands By 60.0%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.38 million and a PE ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in VersaBank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in VersaBank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth about $3,863,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.