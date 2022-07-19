Reviewing Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) & Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Copper and Gold and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Copper 3 1 0 0 1.25

Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.33%. Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.82% -3.72% Southern Copper 30.61% 42.00% 18.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.1% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Southern Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -42.33 Southern Copper $10.93 billion 3.38 $3.40 billion $4.43 10.79

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Western Copper and Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 82,134 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 493,533 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 246,346 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 29,888 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

