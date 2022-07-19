Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $97.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.11.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $70.82 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

