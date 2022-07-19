The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $37.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $64,127,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after acquiring an additional 783,750 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $29.60 on Friday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

