Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives $8.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.87) to €7.80 ($7.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.08) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.61) to €9.50 ($9.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ONXXF opened at $6.87 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

