Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE BFH opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $106.08.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.29). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

