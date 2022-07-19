Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

