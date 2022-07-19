Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $60.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.