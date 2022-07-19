Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Up 28.2% in June

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 734,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.27. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,653.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,297.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at $276,653.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock worth $395,039 in the last ninety days. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

