Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VONG stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $80.19.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
