Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

