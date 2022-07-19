Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

