Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.040-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.04-1.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 270,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,935 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

