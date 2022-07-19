Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.200-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.20-9.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

