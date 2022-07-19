Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

