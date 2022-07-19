Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

