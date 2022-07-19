CSX (CSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 133.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

