Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMC opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

