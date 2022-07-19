ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML opened at $473.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.52 and its 200-day moving average is $601.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($954.55) to €960.00 ($969.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18.7% in the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

