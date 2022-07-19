SAP (SAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 64.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

