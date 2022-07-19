Brokers Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

COP stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

