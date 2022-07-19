Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSM. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

