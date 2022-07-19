Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Increased by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

SM opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,458,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SM Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SM Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

