Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Increased by Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$7.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

