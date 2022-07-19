Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rayonier

In related news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.