Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABCL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABCL opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of -1.34.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,449 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $801,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $801,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

