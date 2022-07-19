Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

