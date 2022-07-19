Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

7/18/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $136.00.

7/14/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/16/2022 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

APTV stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.