Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Mattel Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.