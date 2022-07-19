Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHW. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $243.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

