Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

