B. Riley Weighs in on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

CKPT stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.15% and a negative net margin of 26,592.46%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $248,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,903.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

