Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $148.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

