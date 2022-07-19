Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

