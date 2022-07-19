Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

KWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $135.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.35. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

